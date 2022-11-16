facebook
Cigarettes After Sex are returning to Bangkok this January
16 Nov 2022 09:15 PM

Cigarettes After Sex are returning to Bangkok this January

Ready for the Apocalypse? Cigarettes After Sex are coming to Bangkok this January 2023.

The American pop band from Texas is bringing their dreamy tunes to Thailand on 27 January. The concert will mark the band’s third time in the country, and its second time performing at Moonstar Studio, following previous shows at Voice Space in 2017 and Moonstar Studio in 2018.

Cigarettes After Sex are coming to Bangkok next year

Cigarettes After Sex is an indie band, and actually has a large following in Thailand. Led by vocalist Greg Gonzalez, the band’s music is beloved for its romantic lyrics and easy listening. The Bangkok concert announcement comes right after the release of the band’s latest single, Pistol.

Tickets details to see Cigarettes After Sex in Bangkok are yet to be announced, and will be available on TicketMelon.

