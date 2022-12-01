facebook
Circoloco Thailand 2023 sees a fantastic line-up this upcoming January
Culture
01 Dec 2022 01:00 PM

Circoloco Thailand 2023 sees a fantastic line-up this upcoming January

Lifestyle Asia

Circoloco is back! Returning better than ever, the music festival that takes place at Baba Beach Club in Phang Nga has just announced its lineup. Read on for more details on Circoloco Thailand 2023.

One of the world’s most coveted party brands, Circoloco is known for its parties all around the globe. A few years ago, they started coming to Phuket, turning Baba Beach Club Natai into a real festival ground. Major headliners have been coming to the annual event ever since, and after a 2-year hiatus, it looks like Circoloco Thailand 2023 will be just as big once more.

Circoloco Thailand 2023: Dates, lineup, and tickets

From Ibiza straight to Phuket for the third time, Circoloco Thailand 2023 will take place at the Baba Beach Club Natai in Phang Nga. The event will feature two separate line-ups on two Saturdays: 14 January and 21 January 2023.

Bringing the iconic sounds of Ibiza’s underground scene to Phang Nga, the line-up is designed to recreate a legendary Monday at DC10. Find the full list below:

circoloco thailand 2023 lineup

The festival-style event runs from 2pm to 2am, with a shuttle service running to and from Phuket throughout the night.

Tickets for Circoloco Thailand 2023 can be purchased via Megatix, and more information can be found at Baba Beach Club.

Music Events Festivals Peggy Gou
Circoloco Thailand 2023 sees a fantastic line-up this upcoming January

Lifestyle Asia

