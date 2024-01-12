Circoloco returns to Thailand for two dates in Phang Nga this January

No need to book a flight to Ibiza to have the night of your life — Circoloco confirms two dates in Thailand at Baba Beach Club Natai, Phang Nga. Here’s what you can expect.

Circoloco returns to Thailand for two dates in Phang Nga

Circoloco started organising spaces for party people since 1999. Now, they’re touring all over the world hosting possibly every household name in house and techno. This includes Thailand, as Circoloco returns to Baba Beach Club Natai for the third year running.

Circoloco Thailand lineup

Book yourselves for Saturday 13 January, and Saturday 20 January. Circoloco returns to Thailand for the third time in their 24-year history, bringing lively beats and great vibes to the beautiful bay of Phang Nga. The lineup surely does not disappoint, including international talents Anotr, Bedouin, Carlita, Chris Stussy, Dennis Cruz, DJ Tennis, Joseph Capriati, Peggy Gou, Prospa, Richy Ahmed, Saoirse, Seth Troxler, Skream, Enoo Napa, Kidoo, Wildealer, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now at THB 3,900, or THB 7,000 for both dates. Note that this an 18+ only event. Doors open at 3pm, and ends whenever your legs give out.

You can find out more information, as well as ticket sales at Megatix.