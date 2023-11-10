facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Cool Windy Fest 2023: Date, venue, lineup, and more
Cool Windy Fest 2023: Date, venue, lineup, and more
What's On
10 Nov 2023 02:01 PM

Cool Windy Fest 2023: Date, venue, lineup, and more

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

Get ready to be blown away by the coolest music festival held this November in Pattaya, Cool Windy Fest 2023. 

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Instagram @coolfahrenheit]

Cool Windy Fest 2023: Date, venue, lineup, and more

The renowned sriracha sauce brand Flying Goose has partnered with COOLfahrenheit radio to invite everyone to get groovy and savour in some scrumptious delights at their Cool Windy Fest 2023. This vibrant event will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Wisdom Valley Pattaya.

For the lineup, 7 artists will perform at this winter music festival: WAN THANAKRIT, MEAN, SARAH SALOLA, SERIOUS BACON, MIRRR, ATLAS, and PRETZELLE. 

Besides music, there’s a mouthwatering food zone where festival-goers can try the Sriracha smashed burger by Flying Goose. If you want something more light, there’s Sriracha popcorn, too. Flying Goose also offers various Sriracha sauce flavours like original, Sriracha mayo, black pepper, blackout, and hemp. 

Agenda

14.30 – Registration
15.00 – Booth activities
15.30 – Gate opens
16.00 – Concert starts
23.00 – End of concert

For further information, please visit their website here.

Music Festival Pattaya Sriracha cool windy fest 2023 flying goose thailand Wisdom Valley Pattaya
You might also like ...
Cool Windy Fest 2023: Date, venue, lineup, and more

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

Drinking is best during the day, especially when at brunch. If she's not working, catch her at the gym or socializing with friends. An introvert extrovert at heart. She's a Capricorn.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.