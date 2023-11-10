Get ready to be blown away by the coolest music festival held this November in Pattaya, Cool Windy Fest 2023.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Instagram @coolfahrenheit]

Cool Windy Fest 2023: Date, venue, lineup, and more

The renowned sriracha sauce brand Flying Goose has partnered with COOLfahrenheit radio to invite everyone to get groovy and savour in some scrumptious delights at their Cool Windy Fest 2023. This vibrant event will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Wisdom Valley Pattaya.

For the lineup, 7 artists will perform at this winter music festival: WAN THANAKRIT, MEAN, SARAH SALOLA, SERIOUS BACON, MIRRR, ATLAS, and PRETZELLE.

Besides music, there’s a mouthwatering food zone where festival-goers can try the Sriracha smashed burger by Flying Goose. If you want something more light, there’s Sriracha popcorn, too. Flying Goose also offers various Sriracha sauce flavours like original, Sriracha mayo, black pepper, blackout, and hemp.

Agenda

14.30 – Registration

15.00 – Booth activities

15.30 – Gate opens

16.00 – Concert starts

23.00 – End of concert

For further information, please visit their website here.