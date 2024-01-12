Creamfields Hong Kong 2024 reveals electrifying line-ups

Creamfields Hong Kong, the electronic dance music festival from the UK, is set to make a comeback with its 2024 local edition scheduled for April 13 and 14. The Central Harbourfront will host the two-day event, boasting over 40 performances.

Martin Garrix and Zhu are set to headline the first day, while day two will be led by Armin van Buuren and Illenium.

The electronic musical festival will have attendees raving to the best tunes from the world’s biggest DJs. Organisers also announced the first line-up for both days. Keep reading to find out more details.

Creamfields Hong Kong 2024 boasts a star-studded line-up

The line-up for the music festival includes DJ duo Bass Modulators, British DJ collective Pink Panda, German production genius Chris Avantgarde, and local artist Yako. Electronic duo Chase & Status, dubstep DJ and producer Subtronics, and DJ Dimension will be gracing the Hong Kong stage for the first time.

In this year’s edition, there will also be two Anjuna stages with Anjunadeep on April 13 and Ajunabeats on April 14. Moreover, the Fabled Stage Takeover will have acts like 7Killer, è live, J.C.Zhou performing on both days.

Tickets for the festival would be available according to the following schedule.

January 11 at 12 pm onwards: Advanced One-day Pass (approx. THB6,223) and Advanced Two-day Pass (approx. THB8,465)

January 11 at 5 pm onwards: LNEA Pre-sale One-day Pass (approx. THB4,430) and LNEA Two-day Pass (approx. THB6,671)

January 12 at 12 pm onwards: Early Bird One-day Pass (approx. THB4,878) and Early Bird Two-day Pass (approx. THB7,120)

An international electronic dance music festival

Originating in the UK, Creamfields has since organised several international editions including Hong Kong. Last year, the music festival made its return to the city for the time since 2019. Artists such as Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers were among the performers.

However, despite its anticipated comeback, there have been several issues with the volume and the obstructed view from the VVIP booth. For this year’s edition, organisers assured attendees that they will resolve the issues with an upgraded sound system and stages.

All images credit: CreamfieldsHongKong/Facebook