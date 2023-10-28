5 places to celebrate the Day of the Dead in Bangkok this year

In case you’re looking for a place to celebrate Dia de los Muertos—the Mexican Day of the Dead—in style, look no further. We’ve gathered you a comprehensive list of places where you can indulge in traditional offerings like pan de muertro (bread of the dead), a hearty bowl of mole, and lots of tacos and cocktails.

Día de Muertos at Guilty Bangkok

31 October – 5 November, 6-10pm

Head to Anantara Siam Bangkok’s South American fine dining restaurant for its Day of the Dead’s special dishes. Here, chef Carlos Rodriguez whips up his special dishes like glazed duck breast tostada (THB500); ceviche “carretillero,” (THB650) marinated in red leche de tigre (Peruvian spicy citrus-based sauce) and topped with grilled octopus, tiger prawn, and crispy calamari; and ‘spooky graveyard (THB350), a spooky dessert with crumbly chocolate “soil” made from caramel-chocolate mousse, roasted pecans, and pumpkin candies.

For reservations, visit Anantara Siam.

Dia De Muertos at Santiaga

1 – 2 November, 5.30pm and 7pm

From 1-2 November, Santiaga is hosting a two-day dining feast to celebrate Day of the Dead with his famous Oaxacan style black mole specially crafted once a year for the event. The owner, Billy Bautista, tells us that he has prepared several new special dishes to surprise his guests in his 5-course dining experience (THB2,300). Plus, the restaurant has transformed its dining hall into a Mexican shrine, just like the one you see in Pixar’s Coco. Their housemade tepache is not to be missed.

For reservation, tel. 02-651-4399 or message them via Facebook and Instagram.

Day of the Dead with a not so Standard Twist at Ojo

3 November, 8pm until late

Bangkok’s highest Mexican fine-dining restaurant Ojo is transforming its Terrace Bar into a place of colourful celebrations next Friday. Expect some authentic Mexican bites with uncompromising bold and vibrant flavours from La Lupita in the dishes like taco de Birria spicy beef or the cheesy shrimp taco Taco Gobernador Grill Shrimp. The event also sees special drinks from Machetazo Mezcal and guest shift bartender Negar Iwana from Singapore’s Foxtail Bar. For THB 899, you’ll get 2 free drinks and unlimited Mexican bites. There’s also complimentary themed makeup from MAC Cosmetics to get your spooky look.

For reservations, visit The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

Dia De Los Muertos at Havana Social

2 November

Our list of events would never be complete without Nana’s not-so-secret Afro-Cuban themed cocktail bar. Dance to the beats and order some classic cocktails or Cuban sandwiches with a backdrop of DJ Pepe and a live Latin band for their Dia de los Muertos event.

For reservations, visit Havana Social.

Bangkok’s favourite taco truck Cholos presents its Dia De Muertos

2 November, 6pm onwards.

Choose your best Dia De Muertos dress and get a free Margarita at this Sukhumvit Soi 12 taco truck, Cholos. Indulge in the delicious carne asada (Mexican grilled and sliced beef barbecue–think chargrilled onglet served with guacamole and salsa verde (THB390) or the grilled jackfruit taco (THB220) featuring Ancho chilli marinated young jackfruit, with a backdrop of live tunes by DJ Rui Tang.

Find out more at Cholos BKK.