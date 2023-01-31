facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Disney on Ice returns to Thailand this March 2023
Disney on Ice returns to Thailand this March 2023
What's On
31 Jan 2023 11:00 PM

Disney on Ice returns to Thailand this March 2023

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

After years of waiting, the magic of Disney on Ice returns to Thailand once again. It’s perfect for the whole family, and those who want to feel that nostalgic rush again.

“Disney On Ice Presents Mickey And Friends” is coming to Bangkok on March 23-26, 2023, at Impact Muang Thong Thani. As the title suggests, you’ll get to see Mickey Mouse, joined by his pals as they embark on an adventure together—all on ice. Quack along with Daffy Duck. Just keep swimming with Nemo and Dory. Be one of Belle’s guests.

[Hero and featured image credit: disneyonice/Instagram]

Disney on Ice returns to Thailand this March 2023

It’s certainly a fun experience for the whole family, and the perfect opportunity to introduce the younger ones to some of your childhood favourites.

Tickets cost from THB 800 all the way to THB 3,000, with both online sales and through all ThaiTicketMajor outlets.

You can find more information at Disney On Ice, or grab the tickets at ThaiTicketMajor.

Events Disney
You might also like ...
Disney on Ice returns to Thailand this March 2023

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.