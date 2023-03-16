‘Disney100 Village’ set to open at Asiatique on March 24

In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, they’re opening up a limited-time attraction here in Bangkok at Asiatique named “Disney100 Village”.

Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel fans, it’s time to check your bank accounts because there’s an official Disney attraction coming to Bangkok—and it’s opening its doors this month. The “Disney100 Village” brings the celebration of 100 years of Disney to the City of Angels and is something every fan of the Mouse shouldn’t miss, especially since it’s the closest thing we’ll get to a Disney park here in Thailand.

Here’s what you need to know about Asiatique’s “Disney100 Village”, a celebration of 100 years of Disney here in Bangkok

What is “Disney100 Village” exactly?

The limited pop-up attraction is a celebration of “100 years of timeless storytelling and iconic characters from The Walt Disney Company”. For some, “Disney” might evoke cartoon characters like Mickey and Minnie, but remember that the Walt Disney Company also owns Star Wars and Marvel. It’s bound to be a smorgasbord of all your favourite characters.

What’s in it?

Remember that rumour about two or so years ago that there’s a Disneyland being built at Asiatique? Well, that was kinda right. The “Disney100 Village” isn’t a full-fledged theme park but it’s pretty close. There are areas dedicated to each property like the Star Wars Experience, where guests can pilot vehicles from the Star Wars Universe, and Marvel Universe: The World Outside Your Window, which celebrates Marvel Comics, Marvel Games, and of course, the MCU. Other attractions include the Frozen Exhibition and Pixar Putt, a mini-golf course featuring your favourite feels-inducing Pixar films.

Will there be merch?

Yes! There’s going to be a Disney Merchandise Hall selling Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel goodies, as well as special Disney100 items.

Do you need to buy tickets to enter?

Certain areas like the Star Wars Experience are open to the public for free, but others like the Frozen Exhibition and the Pixar Putt have a ticket entry. You can buy tickets for each individual attraction but there’s also the option of buying an all-zone ticket bundle that starts at THB 1,419.

How long will the Disney100 Village be around?

Disney100 Village will be here from March 24 until July 31 so you have enough time to go see it for yourself!

