Swedish music producer and 2017 DJ of the Year Eric Prydz is coming to Thailand for the first time as part of Together Festival X.

When it comes to music festivals, Bangkok has certainly seen a lot of big names from the industry coming in. This time, it’s Eric Prydz, famous for his chart toppers, including “Call on Me” in 2004, “Pjanoo” in 2008, and “Opus” in 2015. But ever since he appeared at Tomorrowland 2019, he became one of the headliners everyone looks forward to experience. Imagine a multi-story eight-meter-wide transparent LED holosphere with 2.4 million LEDs filling the stage with electric galaxies and planets—we can only hope he brings all that to Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: ericprydz/Instagram]

DJ Eric Prydz to make his Thailand debut this May

Eric Prydz is coming to Thailand as part of Together Festival X. The music festival is set to be on 4-5 May 2023 at Bitec Bangna, and is stacked with a star-studded lineup. It’s officially announced that apart from the Swedish DJ, Alesso, Jonas Blue, Nightmre, and Slander will also be joining the cast. If that isn’t enough, the sound stage host is the one and only world-renowned label Monstercat.

You can find more information and buy tickets on Together Festival’s website.