DJ Tackthai is first ever Thai to perform at Sydney Worldpride 2023

Get ready to dance and party at the biggest circuit event in Australia. Swing by the main stage and see Bangkok’s own Tackthai as the first Thai and only Asian performer to grace the festival.

Sydney Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride came together to create a pride event like no other—a full-on festival spanning two weeks with parades, fair days, parties, drag performances, and many many more. You can attend the opening and closing ceremonies, listen to the human rights conferences, learn more about local cultures in the First Nations gathering, walk along with their Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge—there’s simply something for everyone.

[Hero and featured image credit: Sydney WorldPride 2023/Facebook]

This year, the theme is titled “GATHER, DREAM, AMPLIFY,” acknowledging the original people of Australia, as well as uplifting all in the name of equality and inclusion. The festival is also developed in partnership with LGBTQ+ and First Nation communities to ensure that everything is as anticipated.

Much anticipated people at the event include Kylie Minogue, Peaches, stars of Drag Race Down Under Coco Jumbo and Kween Kong, and more.

Most importantly, it’s all about shining the spotlight on people of the Asia-Pacific region—and for Thailand, DJ Tackthai, resident DJ of White Party Bangkok and Circuit Festival Asia, will be representing on the main stage.

He’s certainly no stranger to festivals, and he’ll be bringing his iconic techno sets to the Domain Dance Party event on 26 February 2023. Tackthai will be sharing the stage with other DJs both local and international, as well as the legendary Kelly Rowland. The event also promises dancers onstage and surprise acts happening all around.

If that sounds like fun, you can find more information and ticket prices on the Sydney Worldpride website.