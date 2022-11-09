Double Dick Tiger is a thing that exists and it’s happening this November

“The Double Dick Tiger has called upon us to seek and share nature’s highest pleasures.” We’re already coming into the ticket sales site with so much excitement it’s unreal. Here’s what you need to know about this interestingly named event happening in Thailand this November.

Thrust yourselves into the Karen hill tribe community, surrounded by flora and fauna, and encased by mountains and clear streams. It’s the beauty of nature at your fingertips—but still with protection provided.

Double Dick Tiger returns to Chiang Dao this November

Double Dick Tiger is a four-day, three-night event showcasing a way of life you don’t get to feel everyday. There will be workshops and daytime activities provided by the Karen folks that celebrate creativity, identity, and local craftsmanship. All food and alcohol are all grown, produced, and cooked by the community, with a massive bamboo BBQ on the final day. Guests are invited to feast on wild pigs and chicken slow roasted over wood from nearby fruit trees. And if you crave a cup of coffee in the morning, there will be complimentary brews provided by the friends at Hoklhong cafe.

No cellphones, no showers, no toilets—it’s the opposite of glamping. Live like the locals, live like you’ve never known possible for yourself. If you’re fortunate enough, you might get to meet the actual double-dicked tiger, a symbol of fertility and fortune.

As you’re basking in the sun, surrounded by other men and women, the event is sees a lineup of DJs who are coming from all over to give partygoers immense pleasure. These DJs include Bonita Everitt, Pati Mala, Mumsfilibaba, Koish, Jakrin V. Bueren, and many more.

Double Dick Tiger: A music festival, a camping excursion, and just a wonderfully wild experience.

You can find more information via the Double Dick Tiger website..