Celebrate gender equality at the Dragonfly 360 Bazaar this weekend

Dragonfly360 is a regional platform all about gender equality. They’re coming to Central Embassy for three days only, and promise to be both fun and educational for everyone.

‘dragonfly 360 Bazaar’ comes to Central Embassy this weekend

“A convening of global forces who not only understand the challenges that women in Asia face, but also the powerful impact that women as a collective can do to move society forward.” This is what the folks behind Dragonfly360 are all about. They’re not here just to empower and inspire, they’re here to change the current social norms and transform the community towards a future more equal.

As such, they host events, talks, workshops, along with gatherings of many kinds to bring attention towards the movement. The Bazaar hasn’t been open since late 2021, and now they’re back and bigger than ever at Open House, Central Embassy from 12-14 May, 2023.

For those who are looking to be inspired through discourse, many talks will be organised throughout the days of the event. It’s the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with many aspiring women in the field, as well as look for advice and ask burning questions.

From discussing women’s aspirations and independence to human health and well-being, get ready to be empowered through the words of strong women unafraid to be who they are.

A bazaar wouldn’t be complete without a market, and those who would love some souvenirs to take home are in for a treat. Over 35 female entrepreneurs and NGOs have set up shop to bring you only the best garments, wellness products, home goods, delicious treats, and many more.

This event is all about women, but that doesn’t mean it’s off-limits to those who want to learn more about womanhood, so feel free to pop by, listen to some talks, and support local businesses.

The event is at Open House, Central Embassy, from 12-14 May, 2023. For more information, visit Dragonfly360.