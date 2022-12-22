So how much exactly is the prize money for the World Cup?

With the World Cup done, Argentina reigning supreme, and Messi getting his fairytale bookend to his career, only one question remains: how much is the 2022 FIFA World Cup prize money?

Sure, the World Cup is more than just about the money. Argentina hasn’t won since 1986 so this is a momentous occasion, not to mention the fact that, in the words of Ted Lasso‘s Dani Rojas, “futball is life” in Argentina. On top of that, Lionel Messi is retiring, so this is a great end to such a stellar career.

But come on, you’ve got to be curious about how much they’ll actually take home. Read on to find out.

How much is the prize money that the World Cup 2022 winners won?

Well, you don’t have to move mountains to find that out because we’ve done the research for you. The winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will receive a whopping USD 42 million (approx. THB1.5 billion).

The runners-up too won’t be going home empty-handed. While we are sure that France will be highly disappointed for falling just short, they can at least take some respite with their prize money, a whopping USD 30 million (approx. THB1 billion) to split amongst the team.

What about the prize money for third place?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup also gives quite a generous prize money to the third and fourth place teams. Croatia has taken home about USD 27 million (approx. THB 936 million), while Morocco, which had an absolute dream run in the tournament, took home USD 25 million (approx. THB 866 million).

(Hero and featured image credit: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty Images)