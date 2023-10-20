Ahoy, book lovers! There’s a floating book fair hosted at Khlong Toey’s Bangkok Port. From now until 26 November, hop on to add more books to your stacks at home.

Bibliophiles couldn’t be more blessed. Since the start of October, there have been at least four national book fairs to satisfy your book cravings. The latest offering, however, is a little bit more unique: you get to shop your new book on a floating cruise.

Hop on this floating book fair in Bangkok until 26 November

Dubbed as ‘The International Floating Book Fair,’ this floating book festival is hosted by the German charitable organisation GBA Ships which decks out its Doulos Hope boat for Bangkok’s book lovers to promote education, knowledge, and cultural exchange through books.

Here, you can find a myriad collection of books, from skill development and children’s books to various food and recipe books.

The floating book fair is now open and will last until 26 November at Khlong Toey’s Bangkok Port. Open Tue-Sun 2pm-9pm, there’s an entry fee of THB30, but kids under 12 years old can participate for free. For more information, visit the website.