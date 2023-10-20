G-SHOCK celebrates its 40th anniversary with a Southeast Asia pop-up tour, including Thailand

To mark its 40th anniversary, G-SHOCK has teamed up with 88rising to host a S.E.A. pop-up tour to exhibit its “Rooted in Toughness” 40-year journey.

As G-SHOCK celebrates its 40th anniversary, the brand is hosting a pop-up tour across Southeast Asia, in collaboration with 88rising. Thailand is one of the five lucky countries to host this exclusive event. From today until October 31, 2023, visitors can visit the G-SHOCK ROOTED IN TOUGHNESS pop-up store on the 1st floor, zone Beacon 3 at CentralWorld.

[All images courtesy of G-SHOCK]

All about the G-SHOCK S.E.A. pop-up tour

With the theme “Rooted in Toughness,” the pop-up presents the many ways of being tough. It redefines toughness through its campaign with 88rising by showing that being strong isn’t all about physical strength. Being tough is the ability to persevere and never give up. It is to constantly strive for self-improvement. It is to embrace challenges fearlessly, and seeing vulnerability as strength. These elements are evident in the G-SHOCK community and are shown through the 88rising collaboration.

At the heart of this pop-up is the THAT’S TOUGH campaign, featuring nine portraits of 88rising artists. Here, you can see Atarashii Gaikko, Dumbfoundead, Warren Hue, Niki, Stephanie Poetri, Rich Brian, Spence Lee, Ylona Garcia, and Milli showing off their version of toughness through the GA-2100 model. Besides the portraits, get ready to encounter limited edition G-SHOCK watches like Flare Red, Clear Remix, Remaster Black, along with popular models in the street fashion scene. There’s also a limited edition G-SHOCK x 88rising t-shirt available only at this pop-up. The shop sells the G-SHOCK brand book by Rizzoli as well. It is an event you shouldn’t miss, especially if you’re a true G-SHOCK fan.