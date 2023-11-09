Art is in the air, now more so than ever. Galleries’ Nights 2023 is all about celebrating art. The venue? The city of Bangkok.

[Hero and featured Image credit: russn_fckr/Unsplash]

Galleries’ Nights 2023 returns this weekend for art lovers of Bangkok

For two days, 11-12 November, the Embassy of France in Thailand aims to use this event to bring people into galleries and surround themselves with the wonderful world of art. Which galleries? Take your pick.

There are 70 participating galleries all over the city. 40 galleries will be open for the first night in Silom, Sathorn, and areas by the Chao Phraya river, and around 30 more will open their doors in Ari, Pathumwan and Sukhumvit Road. That means Pulse Gallery, Alliance Francois, TCDC Bangkok, The Jim Thompson Art Center, and all your favourite galleries are giving you an excuse to go back there yet again.

As this year is the 10th anniversary of Galleries’ Nights, it’s easily the biggest and most special edition yet.

Paintings, photography, sculptures, and more — various different mediums are put on display. No matter niche you’re into, art-wise, there’s bound to be something that sparks your joy.

You can plan ahead for maximum coverage. Most galleries are easily accessible via public transportation, and you can pick up printed maps at any of the participating galleries at the day of the event. Digital maps can be imported into your Google Maps app as you visit their website.

Since 2021, Galleries’ Nights Bangsaen was launched as a sister event, and this year the people of Bangsaen will be able to celebrate art as the same. It will take place from 5-10 December, 2023, in Bang Saen beach town, Chon Buri.

You can find out more information at Galleries’ Nights.