Giant Gundam is heading for Bangkok this October

If you’re a fan of Yoshiyuki Tomino’s mecha series, seeing a colossal, life-sized robot should fulfil your childhood dream. This upcoming October, however, you can see these giant mechas yourself as the GUNDAM docks are bringing their iconic robots to be showcased at CentralWorld, Bangkok.

From 6 October to 29 October, fans can expect to see the massive 6-meter RX-78-2 and the commander unit’s MS-06S ZAKU II from the original Mobile Suit GUNDAM exert their dominance at CentralWorld’s outdoor square.

Additionally, the event also features a hands-on experience plastic model kit workshop, the series-related exhibit, and exclusive items available for purchase. There will be special footage to be screened on a large display at CentralWorld as well.

Originally launched in 2013 in Hong Kong, GUNDAM docks is a collaboration project between BANDAI SPIRITS Co., LTD and BANDAI NAMCO Asia Co., LTD. The event also made several stops in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and China before premiering in Thailand this October.

The event takes place 6 October – 29 October, from 10am-10pm at CentralWorld. Entry is free.

