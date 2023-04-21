The Headonism event at Potato Head Bali this weekend is all about Thailand

Guys, it’s time to pack up and head back to Bali for the weekend, because Desa Potato Head has announced yet another Headonism Weekend, and this time it’s all about Thailand. Potong, 100 Mahaseth, Charmgang, Tropic City, and so many more are attending.

Celebrating music, lifestyle, sustainability, wellness, and more, the 11th Headonism festival is centred all around Thailand, including Thai DJs, bars, chefs, and workshops. Here’s everything we know. Get the Air Asia website ready.

Potato Head Bali’s Headonism #11 is all about Thailand

Once a month, the ever-popular, ever-cool Desa Potato Head hosts an ever-popular, ever-cool Headonism weekend. Now in its 11th edition, the upcoming weekend is all about Thailand.

A mix of global and local talents, Headonism celebrates creativity in all its forms, covering the realms of music, art, dining, and wellness. ‘Headonism #11: Thailand’ is set to take place this 21-23 April 2023.

What to expect at ‘Headonism #11: Thailand’

Featuring a lot of familiar faces and names, the Thailand edition is packed with plenty of our Bangkok favourites. Chef Pam from Potong is hosting dinner, DJ NoteP is hosting a workshop, Tropic City & Charmgang are taking over the kitchen and bar for a night. The list goes on…

Here’s the full line-up:

Friday 21 April 2023

Masterclass & dinner journey with Chef Pam of Potong

6.00PM onwards

TANAMAN

*paid session

Headonism set: Lipelis, Marvel, NOTEP, Raphaël Top Secret, TRANSPORT

5.00PM – 2.00AM

BEACH CLUB

*tickets coming soon

Saturday 22 April 2023

Bio-based material workshop with Hutsama Juntaratana

12.00PM – 2.00PM

SWEET POTATO KIDS

*paid session

Contemporary Mala workshop with 108 beads necklace for meditation and manifestation with NOTEP

2.00PM – 4.00PM

TANAMAN

*paid session

Bar & Kitchen takeover with Tropic City & Charmgang

5.00PM – 11.00PM

SUNSET PARK

Headonism set: DJ Zombie, Issasha, Mumsfilibaba

5.00PM – 11.00PM

SUNSET PARK

Art performance by Saipa Fine Arts & Arsa Wijaya

6.30PM – 7PM

SUNSET PARK

Headonism set: A Guy Called Gerald, Acid Sister, Jirus

11.00PM – 4.00AM

STUDIO EKSOTIKA

Sunday 23 April 2023

Kitchen takeover with 100 Mahaseth

1.00PM – 4.00PM

IJEN

*paid session

Ancient Thai boxing with Saipa Fine Arts

3.30 PM – 4.30 PM

SWEET POTATO KIDS

Headonism live set: Paradise Bangkok, Kadapat

5.30PM – 8.00PM

AMPHITHEATRE

About Headonism

Headonism is a monthly weekend event at Desa Potato Head covering “experimental music sessions, sustainability workshops, morning meditations, ice baths, and, naturally sunset libations.” Whilst music lies at its core, in recent years there has been a greater focus on food and drink as well. We’re excited to see our Bangkok beloved industry greats take part for what we know will be yet another wild weekend in on the island.

For more information on Headonism #11: Thailand visit the Desa Potato Head website.