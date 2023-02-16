ICONCRAFT invites shoppers to “In Love & In Luck with Craft”

ICONCRAFT invites all shoppers to “In Love & In Luck with Craft.” With 2023 being the auspicious Year of the Rabbit, this destination of creative Thai crafts, welcomes its visitors with longevity, peace, and success by creating this special event. Located on the 4th-5th Floor at ICONSIAM and on the 3rd floor at SIAM DISCOVERY, shoppers can select exclusive craft products created by Thai artists for themselves or as gifts as these pieces are not only beautiful, but are believed to bring prosperity to life.

To start, the maple-shaped brass tray from the brand PHILOS is one exquisite item you can find at this event that will elevate your home atmosphere. Find other good luck pieces from LUCK YOU as this company produces auspicious home decor items such as the golden text on a red sign, often seen in many Chinese families’ houses. Another fantastic home decor is the A5-sized knitwork in the wooden frame. Personalise this artwork even more by adding a blessing where golden threads are woven into it.

If you love porcelain and ceramics, we’d like to recommend another brand SIAM CELADON. Pack snacks or lunch with their 2-tier tiffin. Beautiful and functional, the brand has paid close attention to detail regarding the design, especially with the wooden holder that makes this lunch box durable. For ceramics, the brand MO JIRACHAI has it all. From tableware to minimal-style Thai ceramic porcelain, also known as Benjarong, purchasing this artist’s masterpiece will awe guests who visit your home.

Experiencing shoulder pains and muscle soreness from working? ICONCRAFT has selected AYATANA among the lists to help cure these office syndrome symptoms through their innovative fragrance spray. Containing ingredients such as Zingiber Cassumunar, liquid from Small Indian Civet, menthol, and essential oils, these components help with relaxation, including decongesting the nose. We also highly recommend the refreshing Pain Relief spray for those working long hours. Massage the spray on your body, and you will be amazed at how it helps reduce bodily pain and migraines.

Other brands at this event are Ruenrom and THANIYA, perfect for those who want their home to feel zen. Ruenrom’s lifestyle and spa products will calm your living space, especially with their room diffuser that comes in various scents. With scents playing a considerable role in altering the mood, why not make your home smell refreshing so you can have a tranquil and happy spirit throughout the day? For THANIYA, the brand sells scented candles with unique ceramic designs to represent Thainess and modernity. Made from Jasmine rice, the candles have a specially blended scent from Thai flowers and herbs. Another product worth exploring is LAMOON’s Scented Soy Wax Candle which comes in a bamboo jar. To top that off, their environmentally friendly products are made from 100% natural ingredients, which is better for health and the local economy.

Those who believe in talismans, but want to purchase a beautiful design, do not miss out on RAVIPA as their accessories are said to boost luck and prosperity. Get rid of bad luck with their durable Korean-imported-nylon bracelet, which has been religiously blessed to attract positivity and prosperity. Charms from AIBELLE are offered as well to help boost your luck.

