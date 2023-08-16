As part of their “A New Day” Asia tour, classical crossover vocal group Il Divo announces Bangkok as one of their destinations.

Classical quartet Il Divo is coming back to Bangkok in November

Il Divo is a multinational classical crossover group consisting of Urs Bühler from Switzerland, Sébastien Izambard from France, and David Miller from America. With more than 30 million albums sold, and having 160 gold and platinum records in 33 countries around the world, Il Divo is considered the most successful classical crossover group in history. They have sung for historical figures, packed stadiums, and entertained millions in historic events, from the Summer Olympics to the Diamond Jubilee at Windsor.

[Hero and featured image credit: Live Nation TH]

“A New Day” tour is in support of their 10th studio album that recently came out in 2021, “For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown (Decca Gold).” They will be singing in English, Spanish, and Italian, along with special guest Steven LaBrie.

The tour is kicking off mid-November, starting in Hong Kong and Taipei. Bangkok will see them perform in all their glory on 19 November, 2023, at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM. The group will then continue touring in Seoul as its last Asian destination.

Pre-sale tickets can be found on LiveNation’s website starting from 30 August, 10am onwards, but registration can be done right now here. General sales start on 31 August, 10am onwards.

You can find more information on Il Divo’s official website.