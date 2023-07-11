Indonesian singer NIKI is coming to Bangkok this September

This is not a drill—the queen of summertime R&B is coming to Bangkok as part of her Nicole World Tour. NIKI’s concert will see her perform her sophomore album, ‘Nicole’.

NIKI is also touring other cities across the US and Asia, including Macau, Manila, Singapore, and Jakarta. Meanwhile, NIKI’s Bangkok concert will be held at BCC Hall, Central Ladprao on September 11. Here are the details.

[Hero and featured image credit: nikizefanya/Instagram]

NIKI’s concert in Bangkok: What you need to know

Tickets are available for public purchase right now via TicketMelon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIKI (@nikizefanya)

Making her mark on the international music scene

NIKI, whose real name is Nicole Zefanya, broke into the music scene in 2018 with her EP ‘Zephyr’. Since then, she’s been leaving her imprint in the pop scene. She amassed a devoted global fanbase and made history as the first Indonesian artist to perform at Coachella.

But music seems to be in her blood and soul. NIKI taught herself how to play the guitar and began writing her own music when she was 13 years old. At 15, NIKI was the opening act for Taylor Swift’s The Red Tour in Jakarta. Like most of her contemporaries, NIKI maintained a YouTube channel throughout her teenage years, where she uploaded original songs and covers.

In 2017, NIKI moved to the US to study music and caught the attention of 88rising, which eventually signed her on. Finally, in 2020, NIKI released her long-awaited debut album, ‘Moonchild’ and her second album, ‘Nicole’ in 2022.