Indulge Yourself this Festive Season with Kimpton Maa-Lai’s ‘Resolution Kimpton’

As the end of the year is approaching, so are its festivities. Thus, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has launched new events and brilliant offers at Ms.Jigger, Stock.Room and Bar.Yard under the program ‘Resolution Kimpton’ to invite all guests to say goodbye to 2022 while getting ready for the new year.

(All prices below are listed in Baht)

Buone Feste Dining at Ms. Jigger

The hotel’s sophisticated Italian restaurant Ms.Jigger is presenting limited-time five-course menus for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, expertly crafted by Chef Davide Calo. For those who prefer a la carte, several of Chef Davide’s tempting signature dishes will also be available from December 23 to January 1 2023, including foie gras ravioli served with parmesan foam and strawberry sauce, Paccheri pasta with monkfish ragout, venison tenderloin, wagyu T-bone steak, and salted and baked seabream, just to name a few.

The five-course Christmas Eve Dinner is priced at 4,900 net per person (December 24 from 5:30pm until midnight) and includes highlights encompassing the foie gras ravioli served with parmesan foam and strawberry sauce and monkfish fillet wrapped in 24-month parma ham served with red wine jus and caponata.

The five-course New Year’s Eve Dinner is priced at 5,000 net per person (December 31 from 5:30pm until midnight) and diners can expect to tuck into delicious dishes like burrata ravioli served with red prawn, cherry tomato confit, and basil, as well as ‘gold’ wagyu sirloin steak served with caramelised red onion, truffle potato purée and Sichuan pepper sauce.

For 3,500 net more, you can pair your dinners with a four glass wine pairing, or pay 1,400 net per person for three of Ms.Jigger’s signature cocktails: Siam Milk Punch, Bangkok and the holiday special, Bonbon.

For early bookings through November until December 11, enjoy a 15% discount on the set dinner offers.

Reserve by calling 02 056 9999 or emailing msjigger.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Stock.Room for food, friends, and family

Since its launch, Stock.Room has become the city’s favourite ‘grocerant,’ offering a space where you can shop for groceries, baked goods, coffee, and more; sit down for a meal from food cooked across six kitchens, practice your DIY culinary skills, and tuck into a delectable weekend brunch. During the most festive time of the year, Stock.Room will be hosting an array of extravagant dinner buffets and Sunday brunches featuring farm-to-plate favourites and holiday specialties.

Christmas Eve Dinner is priced at 3,299 net per person inclusive of food and soft drinks and 4,350 net per person inclusive of food and alcoholic beverages (December 24 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm).

Christmas Brunch is priced at 3,550 net per person inclusive of food and soft drinks and 4,350 net per person inclusive of food and alcoholic beverages (December 25 from noon to 3pm).

New Year’s Eve Dinner is priced at 2,350 net per person inclusive of food and soft drinks and 3,550 net per person inclusive of food and alcoholic beverages (December 31 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm).

New Year’s Day Brunch is priced at 3,550 net per person inclusive of food and soft drinks and 4,350 net per person inclusive of food and alcoholic beverages (January 1 from noon to 3pm).

All festive dinner buffets and brunches at Stock.Room are priced at 1,045 net per child aged 6 to 12 and children under 6 years old dine for free.

For early bookings throughout November until December 11, enjoy a 15% discount on all Stock.Room festive offers.

Reserve by calling 02 056 9999 or emailing stockroom.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Bold, bold moves at Bar.Yard

At Bar.Yard, the hotel’s vibrant rooftop bar and restaurant on the 40th floor, partygoers are invited to embrace their bold selves and shine at the New Year Countdown Party. The glamorous dance party will feature a lineup of live performances and DJs that will ensure guests sway throughout the night without skipping a beat.

Tickets are 500 net per person inclusive of one drink.

For groups, several table packages for up to four people are available. The 7,000 net package includes entry for four, an indoor table, and one bottle of spirit. The 12,000 net package includes entry for four, a table on the terrace, one bottle of spirit, and one bottle of sparkling wine perfect for toasting during countdown.

Guests can choose from gin, rum vodka, whisky, or tequila, and both packages come with complimentary mixers and snacks.

Reserve by visiting mtix.me/FestivePrestige, calling 02 056 9999 or emailing baryard.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com

Merry Maa-Lai Hamper

A significant part of any holiday season is gifting your friends and family with presents to symbolise a wish of good luck for the New Year. To make things extra special, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok have curated a special ‘Merry Maa-Lai’ hamper that comes in a chic and reusable emerald fabric tote.

Inside, the hamper features 12 delicious goodies including macadamias coated in cranberry chocolate, German Christmas stollen bread, and Ottavia cranberry panettone, among several other delights. The Merry Maa-Lai is available 4,900 net per hamper.

Priced at 5,900 net, the elevated version of the Merry Maa-Lai comes in a sleek leather basket with several goodies and surprises tucked inside including truffle sea salt, premium extra virgin olive oil, and Belstar prosecco for celebrations at home!

Both hampers are available for pre-order now for pick-ups from November 20 onwards.

A 2-day advance pre-order is required.

For more information and orders, call 02 056 9999 or email taste.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

For more information about Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s festive ‘Resolution Kimpton’ offerings, click here.