Jackson Wang is hosting a Christmas Eve party at Marina Bay Sands Singapore

If you want to have a Wang-filled Christmas, it’s time to book a ticket to Singapore. K-pop idol Jackson Wang, who is on his ‘Magic Man’ world tour, will be hosting a glittering party at the Infinity Pool at the SkyPark of the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in Singapore on Christmas Eve.

The party will be held a day after Wang’s ‘Magic Man’ concert in the Lion City.

What to expect at Jackson Wang’s afterparty

Wang’s Singapore concert afterparty, ‘Christmas in the Skies,’ will begin at 10 pm on 24 December at the pool. It is set to be MBS’ first-ever pool party open to the public.

Reports suggest that the party will move to the MARQUEE Singapore nightclub in the building, where it will resume at 2 am on 25 December.

Wang will be hosting the afterparty, where MARQUEE’s resident DJ NASH D will be providing the music. Magician Kevin Li is also set to perform at the party.

This would be the second time in 2022 that Wang will be hosting a party at the MARQUEE.

How to attend the afterparty?

Tickets for the party start at SGD 388. According to MARQUEE, they are non-refundable but holders can transfer their tickets to someone else before the event if they are unable to attend.

In its official terms and conditions, MARQUEE says that registrations will have to be done at Hotel Tower 1 Lobby starting at 10 pm.

All guests will be provided wristbands to enter the venue. Rules dictate that the wristbands cannot be removed within the venue and there is no re-entry once guests leave the venue.

‘Magic Man’ world tour schedule

Wang, who is of Chinese origin, is one of the members of South Korean boyband GOT7.

His second solo album Magic Man charted at No.15 on Billboard 200, making it his personal best on the popular charts.

His ‘Magic Man’ world tour — the first he is headlining solo — started on 26 November at Bangkok. It is set to conclude on 4 February 2023 in Dubai.

A millionaire K-pop superstar

Wang is also one of the richest K-pop stars, with an estimated net worth of around USD 8 million.

He is the Chinese brand ambassador for Fendi and is also the CEO of Team Wang, a record label he founded in 2017. Wang’s debut English solo song, “Papillon,” was released under Team Wang label.

In 2020, Wang launched Team Wang Design — a premium fashion brand making designer athleisure clothes.

