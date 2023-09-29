James Arthur comes to Bangkok for his Southeast Asia Tour this November

James Arthur, the critically acclaimed English singer-songwriter, is coming to Thailand this November as part of his much-awaited Southeast Asia Tour.

James Arthur in Bangkok: Date, venue, tickets to his concert in Thailand

Fans in Bangkok will have the incredible opportunity to witness his electrifying performance on 29 November 2023 at Union Hall. The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, as James will not only showcase tracks from his upcoming studio album, ‘Bitter Sweet Love’, but also treat the audience to his chart-topping hits like Say You Won’t Let Go, Impossible, Naked, Can I Be Him, and Recovery.

Tickets will start at THB 1900 and go up to THB 4900. Sales will begin on 3 October 2023 at 12pm on Ticketmelon.

What you need to know about James Arthur ahead of his concert in Bangkok

James Arthur’s rise to fame began after winning the prestigious television music competition, ‘The X-Factor’, in 2012. Since then, he has consistently delivered a series of chart-topping hits, with Say You Won’t Let Go being one of his most beloved songs. Within the same year, the track saw a whopping 4 billion streams and 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his fifth studio album, ‘Bitter Sweet Love’, which is set to captivate listeners with its poignant lyrics and soulful melodies.

Bangkok is just one of the exciting stops on James Arthur’s Southeast Asia Tour, which also includes Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Singapore. This multi-city tour is a testament to his global popularity and the immense love he receives from fans all over the world.

Bangkok will undoubtedly be buzzing with excitement as fans gather to witness this extraordinary talent in action.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of James Arthur’s live performance.

Make sure to mark your calendars, secure your tickets, and get ready to be swept away by his incredible voice and captivating stage presence. Join thousands of fans in Thailand and create memories that will last a lifetime.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @jamesarthur23