Jeff Satur is coming to Bangkok as part of his Asia Tour

Thai singer and entertainer Jeff Satur has announced dates for the ‘Space Shuttle No.8 Asia Tour’ concert in Bangkok in 2024.

The Thai entertainer will be performing at six concerts across Asia.

All the details on Jeff Satur’s Space Shuttle No.8 Asia Tour and the Bangkok concert in 2024

Bangkok venue and ticket details

Space Shuttle No. 8 Asia Tour is expected to be a groundbreaking experience for all attendees of the concerts. Following the launch of his first album, the show promises to heighten fans’ experience.

A blend of different styles of music, electrifying performances and a grand spectacle will make it an unforgettable event while showcasing Satur’s versatility and growth as a performer.

Fans in Bangkok can catch him live at UOB Live, EmSphere from on 20 April, 2024. Live Nation members can purchase tickets first during the exclusive Live Nation presale between 10am on 29 January and 9.59am on 31 January.

One can visit Live Nation for free membership signup and presale access. In case you miss it, the general sale will go live from 12pm onwards on 31 January.

About Jeff Satur and Space Shuttle No. 8 Asia Tour

Besides the Bangkok concert, Jeff Satur has announced five other stops in Asia for Space Shuttle No. 8 Asia Tour — Taipei on 17 February, Hong Kong on 19 February, Manila on 2 March, Jakarta on 4 March and Singapore on 16 March.

Speaking with Bandwagon Asia, Satur said, “I really want to do the world tour and meet fans from all over the world. For that I need to finish my album first, so that’s my focus now. I hope to have the album done by the end of the year.”

Despite a career spanning a few years, Satur has become a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Seamlessly blending music genres like pop, R&B, rock, hip-hop and 80s sounds, he has already released eight singles under Warner Music Thailand since 2021 and has amassed a staggering 361 million streams to date.

He has previously played successful shows in Singapore, Indonesia and Bangkok and has performed at Brazil’s Asia Stars Festival.

Besides a growing music career, Jeff Satur has appeared in a number of dramas and movies such as the Thai series KinnPorsche The Series La Forte (2022) and has appeared on one of China’s biggest reality shows, Call Me By Fire 3. Satur also has a slew of noted brand collaborations with Honda, King Power and Valentino.

