Joyland Festival Bali 2023: Dates, venue, lineup, and more

Get ready for three days of fun. Joyland Festival 2023 is all about celebrating the arts, and we’re all invited to join them in Bali.

[Hero and featured image credit: joylandfest/Instagram]

Joyland Festival 2023: Dates, venue, lineup, and more

From November 24-26, 2023, the GBK Baseball Stadium in Bali is transformed into a place full of wonder, filled to the brim with music, workshops, markets, comedy shows, and more. Talents from all over the world will be flying in to make sure the experience will be one to look forward to.

On day one, you’ll find highlight acts by Danish rock alternative band Mew, Netherland’s Benny Sings, d4vd from the United States, New Zealand’s Fazerdaze, Britain’s Kamaal Williams, and Australia’s Last Dinosaur.

Day two, the highlight acts include the United States’ own Fleet Foxes, Britain’s Bloc Party, and Canada’s Homeshake.

Day three, you’ll find highlight acts by the United States’ Interpol (the rock band, not the intergovernmental organisation), and Canada’s Alvvays. Note that Thailand’s Yonlapa band will also be on show this day.

Apart from that, on all days, there will be comedy acts, film screenings, workshops and activities from White Peacock, and everything you’ll need in the Joyland Village market.

Note that as part of their initiative to reduce single-use plastic, their venue will be completely free of plastic cups and bottles. Feel free to bring your own tumbler, or purchase one from their official shop. There will also be refillable water stations available throughout the venue for free.

Be sure to carry items as precaution. The payment methods accepted on site are credit card, bank transfer, and bank virtual accounts, so no cash.

You can find more information at Joyland Festival.