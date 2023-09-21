Get your costumes on, party people. Kolour Halloween is back for this season with the theme of “Bangkok’s Bloodiest Night Out.”

Kolour Halloween 2023 is calling everyone for “Bangkok’s bloodiest night out”

One date, three locations. On 4 November from 3-11pm, the party begins at the lush Helix Garden and at Escape Bangkok, so bring all your friends along as it will be even more large-scale than ever before.

[Hero and featured image credit: wearekolour/Instagram]

After that, the after-party at Flamenco Bangkok begins from 9pm onwards. Featuring Latin-inspired decor along with great food and drinks, you’ll be able to refill your energy and get those photo opps done before hitting the dance floor again.

When we say to get your costumes on, we really mean it, because Kolour is enforcing a “no costume, no entry” policy.

Standing behind the DJ booths are dynamic duo Oden & Fatzo, British DJ Jaguar, and Nakadia B2B Mendy Indigo—the first ever time spinning in Thailand.

Be sure to get the tickets early, as the launch tickets cost THB 990, while the tickets at the door will run you THB 2,300. And if you’ve been to Kolour, you’ll know the production value will be through the roof.

You can find more information at Kolour.