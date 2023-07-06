Kolour Hua Hin 2023: Location, tickets, line-up, and more

Looking for a music festival that combines the energetic party spirit of Coachella with the beautiful beaches of Hua Hin? Kolour returns this year with Kolour Hua Hin 2023, taking place at The Standard, Hua Hin.

Kolour Hua Hin is an open-air rave that will allow you to dance your hearts out to international headliners underneath the warm Hua Hin sunlight. Dress in your rave best and make sure to bring along plenty of friends. Whilst Kolour has not revealed much yet, read on for the details we already know.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Kolour / Facebook]

Kolour Hua Hin 2023 to take place at The Standard, Hua Hin

Presented by Grey Goose, flock to The Standard, Hua Hin for the festival on the 19 August 2023. The event will go from 1pm to 11pm, with an after party starting at 10pm and extending into the early hours. The line-up will see international world-class headliners, spanning from House, Techno, and Tech-house, to Disco.

Kolour Hua Hin 2023 Tickets

The launch sale for tickets (only for those already registered) goes live on the 5 July at 2pm. The general sale will be open for the public on the 6th of July at 2pm. Tickets range from THB 990 to THB 1900, with special table packages available.

More information can be found on Kolour Hua Hin’s official website, and tickets can be purchased via Megatix.