LANY is coming to Bangkok as part of their world tour this August

A LANY concert is taking place in Bangkok on 12 August. The Los Angeles multi-platinum pop rock band is returning to Asia for the ‘First the Moon, Then the Stars: A Tour Before a World Tour’.

The tour starts in Hong Kong before the band heads off to Bangkok, Singapore, and other cities in Asia. The duo is wrapping up the tour in Honolulu at the end of August. LANY is just the latest international artist heading to Hong Kong for a concert, joining the likes of Fujii Kaze, Lauv, and Daniel Caesar.

LANY is coming to Bangkok: All the details to know

LANY will be performing in Bangkok as part of Road to Sonic Bang 2023 on 12 August 2023.

The tour comes as the pop duo gear up for another era, returning with a brand new single and music video titled ‘Love at First Fight’ on June 7. The release paves the way for their highly-anticipated fifth full album, ‘I Really Really Hope So’ in September.

The announcement comes after about a year and a half since the ‘A November Tour’ in 2022. They performed in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore, and Taipei. As part of the tour, the duo is performing in notable music festivals like Summer Sonic in Osaka and Tokyo and Sonic Bang Festival in Bangkok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation HK (@livenationhk)

A multi-talented pop duo

With Paul Jason Klein and Jake Clifford, LANY is a two-member pop band. The duo entered the music scene in 2014 by uploading two songs to their SoundCloud account anonymously. Both songs were recorded in just four days.

And within a week, they started receiving inquiries from record labels. The following year, they put out their debut EP, ‘Acronyms’ which garnered more than 100,000 hits online.

Since then, LANY released notable singles such as ‘Malibu Nights’, ‘Mean It’, and ‘ILYSB’. LANY is well-loved for combining 1980s radio pop with 1990s R&B, and contemporary alternative indie pop-synths.

You can find ticket info for the LANY concert through Road to Sonic Bang in Bangkok at Thai Ticket Nation.