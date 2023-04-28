Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Lauv is returning to Bangkok this August 2023. As part of his ‘The Betweens Album’ tour, Lauv’s concerts will run throughout August and September in other parts of Asia.

Lauv is kicking off the tour in Hong Kong on August 23. He will then head to Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Cebu, and Manila. Special guest Alexander23 will support the artist on all the headline dates.

Lauv is coming to Bangkok: All the details

Tickets for Lauv’s concert in Hong Kong go on sale on May 5 from 10 am onwards through Thai Ticket Major. Show tickets cost between THB 1800-THB 2800.

The concert will take place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on 26 August 2023.

Lauv, a pop music extraordinaire

The American pop sensation entered the music scene in 2015 with the viral track, The Other. This was quickly followed by another breakout hit, I Like Me Better. It amassed over two billion streams globally and earned sextuple Platinum in the US and platinum in 12 other countries.

Following the back-to-back smash hits, Lauv released his debut album ~how i’m feeling~ which included collaborations with Troye Sivan and Anne-Marie, as well as BTS. His most recent album release was All 4 Nothing last year.

His Asia tour follows an anticipated performance at the Governor’s Ball in New York alongside Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and more. On announcing his tour, Lauv says “I’m so excited to return to Asia. Every time I tour there, it’s such an adventure with amazing fans so I can’t wait to sing along with y’all to new and old songs.”