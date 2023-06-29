K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM is performing in Bangkok this October

LE SSERAFIM is holding a concert in Bangkok as part of their ‘Flame Rises’ tour. The upcoming show marks the first time the group is performing in the city.

They are also making stops in three cities in Japan as well as Jakarta, and Hong Kong from August until October. Keep reading to find out more details.

[Hero and featured image credit: LE SSERAFIM/Instagram]

LE SSERAFIM’s concert in Bangkok: All the details you need to know

The K-pop girl group will kick off their tour in August with a two-day concert in Seoul. Then, they will head to Japan for a six-day show in Nagoya, Tokyo, and Osaka, respectively. The group will also have a two-day concert in Bangkok in October. Hong Kong and Jakarta are only getting a single show each.

08.12-13 – Seoul

08.23-24 – Nagoya

08.30-31 – August

09.06-07 – Osaka

09.30 – Hong Kong

10.03 – Jakarta

10.07-08 – Bangkok

LE SSERRAFIM also released a 31-second video teaser to accompany the tour announcement. The video rearranges the group name to ‘Flame Rises’ as an anagram. The tour comes just two months after the group’s first studio album, ‘UNFORGIVEN’. So, fans can expect the group to perform songs from the debut release.

Stay tuned for more details on the venue and tickets.

A rising girl group on the K-pop scene

LE SSERAFIM is a five-member girl group from Source Music, consisting of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae. They originally had six members before Kim Ga-ram left two months after their debut.

Sakura, Kim, and Huh previously participated in the reality survival show, ‘Produced 48’ in 2018. After Sakura and Kim finished second and tenth place, they became part of the group IZ*One until its disbandment in 2021. Before her debut, Kazuha was a professional ballet dancer, while Hong was a student at Def Dance School for two years.

The group debuted with the EP, ‘FEARLESS’, which sold more than 175,000 copies on the day of release. Their second EP, ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, reached 14th on Billboard 200.