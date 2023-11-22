Sting, Jonas Brothers, and more to rock out at Lollapalooza India 2024

From Korean pop icons to alternative rock sensations — Mumbai will host the most exciting lineup of artists for Lollapalooza India 2024. Here’s a closer look.

From Korean pop icons to alternative rock sensations, Mumbai will host the most exciting lineup of artists for Lollapalooza India 2024. A celebration of all things art, culture, and music — the exciting event will span two days, with tickets now on sale. Here’s what to look forward to.

One of the world’s most popular music festivals is back for its second edition in India. Lollapalooza India 2024 is marked by a line-up of wildly popular artists — global to local — headlined by the iconic, best-selling English musician Sting of the Desert Rose fame as well as the celebrated pop group Jonas Brothers who made the smash hit Sucker. Set to take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai — the event is scheduled for 27-28 January.

Lollapalooza India 2024 offers 20 hours of fun and a lineup of over 40 artists

Kicking off the musical extravaganza is the prolific singer Sting as well as the pop group Jonas Brothers. Following them are acts by popular names — singer-songwriter Halsey, alternative rock sensation OneRepublic, British rock icons Keane, and electronic-R&B-pop artist Lauv. You can also expect French house DJ Malaa, psychedelic-pop name Caribou, Korean indie-rock band The Rose, Italian dance-music group Meduza, and hip-hop rapper JPEGMAFIA, amongst others. Korean-American pop sensation Eric Nam is also set to perform.

On the Indian front, artists like folk sensation Anouska Shankar, alternative-indie group The Raghu Dixit Project, and multilingual band When Chai Met Toast are gearing up to raise the roof. Other popular names include Dualist Inquiry, Prabh Deep, Parvaaz, Kamakshi Khanna, The Karan Kanchan Experience, and Shashwat Bulusu. Expect chart-topping tracks and the grooviest of tunes.

Launched in 1991 by Perry Farrell, Lollapalooza is a festival of firsts — including bringing together artists from various musical genres under one bill, being a travelling gig, expanding to multiple stages, setting off carbon emissions, and blending art and activism, amongst others. Some of the biggest names in the business have played at the event over the years.

Tickets are now available phase-wise on the festival’s official website. For more information, head here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Was Lollapalooza India successful?

The first edition of Lollapalooza India was wildly successful, drawing music enthusiasts by the thousands.

– What is the ticket price of Lollapalooza India 2024?

Prices of tickets for Lollapalooza India 2024 range from INR 10,999- 49,999.

– Will Lollapalooza be held in India in 2024?

Lollapalooza India 2024 will take place in Mumbai.