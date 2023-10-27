facebook
GOT7’s Mark Tuan is coming to Bangkok in January 2024
27 Oct 2023

GOT7’s Mark Tuan is coming to Bangkok in January 2024

GOT7’s Mark Tuan is back to make a splash as a solo artist. Bringing his ‘The Other Side’ Asia tour to Bangkok, here’s all you need to know.

The talented American-Taiwanese singer-rapper has recently announced that he’ll be bringing his highly anticipated The Other Side Asia tour to Thailand. Slated to perform in January 2024, local IGOT7 or Ahgases are in for a treat as they can look forward to an exhilarating night of music and fun.

Renowned for his exceptional rap skills, Mark Tuan has made significant contributions to many of GOT7’s songs. His rap verses have captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the K-pop industry.

With an impressive following of 14 million on Instagram and 3 million subscribers on YouTube, he has become a true sensation among fans. In recognition of his immense talent and popularity, he was honoured with the prestigious Hot Star Award at the Weibo Starlight Awards in 2019, further cementing his status as a luminary in the K-pop realm.

Organised by BEX Event & Concert, Mark Tuan’s concert in Bangkok will be held at Impact Arena. He’ll perform for two days, 20-21 January, 2024 after Kuala Lumpur and Manila, and moving onto Seoul afterwards.

(Hero and feature images credit:  Instagram/ @marktuan) 

