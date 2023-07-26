Miss Universe launches a beverage, skincare, and spa collection

Miss Universe is not only a beauty pageant anymore; it has now enlarged its business to beverage, skincare, and spa products in celebration of its empowering values. Read on to know more about the new product lines.

The Miss Universe Organisation (MOU) is well-established. It has crowned over 70 Miss Universes throughout its history, and has transformed its business model, led by new CEO Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a successful Thai business-trans-woman. The Miss Universe Organisation primarily hosts the annual Miss Universe competition, as well as two domestic franchises: Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

Now, MUO has announced its new and exciting venture into more variety of product and service, which include beverage, skincare, and spa products. Taking place in Bangkok last week, MUO together with JKN, celebrated launch of this new journey.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Miss Universe]

Miss Universe launches its own beverage, skincare, and spa products

M*U Beverage

The opening event of M*U beverages took place at True Icon Hall at ICONSIAM on 17 July, with the presence of many celebrities, and, of course, the reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Nola Gabriel. It seemed that the new Miss Universe beverage line was the star of the show.

It was revealed by CEO Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip that the development of the beverage has been a long journey, with an aim to achieve smarter hydration. The M*U beverage line contains two types of drinks: M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water and M*U functional beverages, which will come in 5 flavours.

The M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water is sourced from the springs of Reykjavik, Iceland. The mineral water is served to you in an elegant bottle. The M*U NØR possesses a pH of 8.4, making it the ultimate definition of freshness that comes with various health benefits from some vital minerals like magnesium, calcium, potassium, and sodium.

If you’d like to focus more on a specific aspect, MUO also offers M*U functional drinks. This type of drink is for a health-conscious crowd, as it is made from natural ingredients, without caffeine, sugar, and preservatives. It comes in a variety of flavours:

Zen: Green tea and yuzu flavour, made with calming magnesium, L-Theanine, and GABA to ease anxiety and stress.

Immune: Lemon flavour, made with Vitamin C and astragalus to boost the immune system.

Focus: Berry flavour, made with branch chain amino acids to help support cognitive function and focus.

Happy: Raspberry and mint flavour, made with Vitamin B complex and calming magnesium for mood and productivity.

Fiber +: Pineapple and coconut flavour, fortified with fibre to keep you fuller throughout the day.

All products are set to be in market within this year in supermarkets and malls, with pricing details to follow soon.

M*U Skincare and Spa

M*U skincare is developed under the concept of “Every moment, beautifully confident.” The idea is to make the skincare line an inclusive one for all users across the world. Miss Universe has also joined hand with Olivia Quido, a beauty expert and owner of O Skin MedSpa, to perfect this product and service line, too.

The beauty line presents 9 products: Fresh Face Milky Cleanser, Bright Lights Toner, Dewlight Glow Daily Moisturizer, Golden Glow Face Serum, In the Spotlight Sunscreen, Satin & Silk Micro Exfoliant Powder, Diamond Glow Mask, Light Up Eye Cream, and Dream Big Night Cream.

Most specially, MUO has also incorporated a unique feature from its history in beauty pageants, by bringing 7 ingredients from 7 continents into the MU7C+ technology that makes up the skincare line. More details will be officially revealed at the annual Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador this November. The spa’s opening will be celebrated in Miami, USA within this year.

This counts as an important step of Miss Universe organisation under the wing of Anne Jakapong to grow bigger in other fields rather than beauty pageants. Most importantly, it is also a celebration of women empowerment.