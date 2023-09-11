On 30 September – 1 October, Soi Nana, Chinatown is set to come alive even more than ever. NANA Fest 2023 features workshops, tastings, guest shifts, markets, and one massive party — all in celebration of one of the city’s most beloved communities.

It’s a giant block party in one of Bangkok’s favourite night-out districts, Soi Nana, Chinatown. This time, whether you’re drinking or the designated driver of the group, there are certainly things for you to enjoy. Here’s everything that’s happening at NANA Fest 2023.

[Hero image credit: bkkginfest/Instagram; featured image credit: 8bahao/Instagram]

The first ever NANA Fest 2023 is on the horizon—here’s all the details

NANA Fest 2023 is celebrating the theme of “Uniqueness of Everyone.” Of course, that includes the bars, but it also extends to other venues all over Soi Nana as well. Each venue is hosting events most suitable to their own style and vibe, as it is the uniqueness of these individual businesses that all contribute to the soi’s ambience, after all.

One of the highlights is certainly their collaboration with Bangkok Gin Fest and Taipei Gin Festival. There will be gin tasting sessions and masterclasses during the day, and Taiwanese bartenders will be taking over the stations at bars around Soi Nana in the evening. Bangkok Gin Fest’s “Gin Rooms” will also pop up in various hostels in the area, allowing those interested to taste some great craft gins.

Certainly a gin-gin situation for everyone planning to spend the evening there, here’s a closer look at the event map:

NANA Fest 2023 list of activities so far

The festivities are not limited to your regular Soi Nana bar-hopping. In fact, NANA Fest 2023 will feature an array of activities and performances to enjoy for the first time ever. The schedule of events can be found below:

Day One – 30 September

10.00 – 17.00: Brown Sugar – Soft Opening of Baby Brown Food & Drink (Kombucha, Khao Soi, Craft Beers, Ice Cream)

12.00 – 18.00: DPP Studio (Dum Pid Pee) – Flea Market

14.00 – 15.00: Asia Today – Roku Gin presents “Aroma Wax Sachet Workshop”

14.00 – midnight: Never Not High – Art exhibition by three local female artists (Sai Pattaraporn, Pohvis, Tomatohead)

14.00 – 01.00: Biscuit Bar – Outdoor BBQ and live DJ

15.00 – 16.00: TEP Bar – Thai traditional dance “Rum Wong” workshop

15.00 – 16.00: Ba Hao – Hendricks Gin Experience Session with Noppasate “Depp” Hirunwathit

16.00 – 17.00: Teens of Thailand – Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru presents The Gin Lab-Sensorial Stir by Andrea Paleari

17.00 – midnight: Ba Hao – special DJ and new limited merchandise drop

18.00 – 01.00: Brown Sugar – Brown Sugar Jazz Band ft. Oong Natasha

19.00 – 01.00: Pijiu Bar/ ChuanChuan – “Nana Lager” special brew launch

20.00 – 20.45: Never Not High – Mini unplugged Concert with Reuben

20.00 – midnight: Independence – “Imzo Dream Kitchen” The Gallery Pizza’s pop up

20.30 – 21.15: Ba Hao – Lion & Dragon Dance live performance

Day Two – 1 October

10.00 – 18.00: Brown Sugar – Soft Opening of Baby Brown Food & Drink (Kombucha, Khao Soi, Craft Beers, Ice Cream)

12.00 – 18.00: DPP Studio (Dum Pid Pee) – Flea Market

14.00 – 15.00: Independence – Stranger & Sons Gin Masterclass with Brand Advocate Arron Grendon

14.00 – midnight: Never Not High – Art exhibition by three local female artists (Sai Pattaraporn, Pohvis, Tomatohead)

14.00 – 01.00: Biscuit Bar – Outdoor BBQ x Live DJ all day

14.00 – 15.00: TEP Bar – Thai Traditional Dance “Rum Wong” workshop

15.00 – 16.00: Tax – Beefeater24 presents Cocktail Brand Ambassador “Nonthawat Kaewsod”

16.00 – 17.00: TEP Bar – Caorunn Gin Masterclass – Gin Tonic DIY Workshop

17.00 – midnight: Ba Hao – special DJ and new limited merchandise drop

18.00 – 01.00: Brown Sugar – Special Live Music

18.00 until sold out: Choen Restaurant – Special A La Carte Menu “Welcome Everyone”

19.00 – 01.00: Pijiu Bar/ ChuanChuan – “Nana Lager” Special Brew Launch weekend

20.00 – 20.45: Never Not High – Mini Unplugged Concert with “Max Jenmana”

20.00 – midnight: Independence – “Imzo Dream Kitchen” the Gallery Pizza’s Pop Up

21.00 – late: Gasper – Jazz-Hop night at Gasper featuring Coco Lashuan, Calo Thaitanium, DJTOB, & friends

Taiwanese bar takeovers

Day One – 30 September

20.00 – 23.00: Teens of Thailand x Bombay Sapphire with Sarah Akromas from Ounce Cocktail Bar, Taipei

20.00 – 23.00: Asia Today x Roku Gin with Sally Chang from Nep. Lounge Bar, Taipei

20.00 – 23.00: Ba Hao x Hendricks Gin with Yahoo Huang from Staff Only Club, Taipei

21.30 – 01.00: Nightcap at Independence x Stranger & Sons with Monica Lee & Panterra Chen from MQ Taipei (Marquee) & Jaffee Hsu from Commons & Taipei Gin Festival

Day Two – 1 October

20.00 – 23.00: TEP Bar x Caorunn Gin with Ariel Hou from Bar Pine, Taipei

20.00 – 23.00: TAX Bar x Beefeater24 with Perry Chang from Perry’s Palate, & Taipei Gin Festival

21.00 – 23.00: Independence x Stranger & Sons with Nick Haung from No.MORE, Taipei & Zanter Yu from Habitatto, Taichung

23.00 – 01.30: Independence x Stranger & Sons with Wayne Lee from Digout, Taipei & Andrew Wu from AM/PM, Taichung

Gin Rooms (available both days)

Bacchus Gin Room (Umenoyado Gin, Sakurao Gin, & Generous Gin) at 103 Beds & Brew – Room #1

Peddler’s Gin Room at 103 Beds & Brew – Room #8

Artic Gin & Nordes Gin Room @ 103 Beds & Brew – Room #RED

Hapusa Gin Room at Baan Noon – Ground Studio

SOSO’s Soul & Spirit Gin Room with Soso Cheng – Sidebar, Taipei at Baan Noon – Ground Studio

Find out more at NANA Fest.