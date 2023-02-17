Calling all Sexy Loves! Ne-Yo is coming to Bangkok

In a very casual announcement on social media, the singer-songwriter behind ‘So Sick,’ ‘Closer,’ and ‘Sexy Love,’ Ne-Yo is coming to Bangkok.

Whilst most details are yet to be unveiled, fans can look forward to seeing Ne-Yo in Bangkok this May 2023.

Ne-Yo is coming to Bangkok

Exciting news for sexy loves: American R&B star Ne-Yo is set to come to Bangkok this May 2023. The live concert will take place on Saturday 20 May at the Bangkok Arena, following Ne-Yo’s other Asia show in Japan on 18 May 2023. Ticket details are yet to be announced.

The exciting new tour dates for Bangkok come a few days before the release of Ne-Yo’s new documentary, In My Own Words, which premieres on 23 February on Youtube.

Whilst we don’t know much about the set list or the ticket prices yet, Ne-Yo joins a growing list of international stars coming to Thailand this year, as the country recovers from the pandemic and continues on its path to an international hub for music and entertainment.

Stay tuned for ticket details for Ne-Yo’s upcoming Bangkok show. Don’t be So Sick of love songs just yet.