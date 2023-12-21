NYE parties in Bangkok perfect for welcoming 2024 in style

As 2023 is coming to an end, we’re welcoming 2024 with open arms to a countdown and a big New Year’s Eve party. We know just the places to be in Bangkok for NYE.

2023 has been a whirlwind. For some, the whirlwind feels more like a gentle breeze with autumn leaves scattering in the wind. For the rest of us, it feels like we’re not in Kansas anymore. Let us say a proper goodbye to this roller coaster ride of a year with a bang, so let’s look at some destinations you could be at for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok with these NYE parties. Lively, energetic parties only.

NYE parties in Bangkok perfect for welcoming 2024

Zuma Bangkok

Ring in the new year with a special tasting menu presenting the contemporary Japanese flavours Zuma is beloved for — this time more premium than ever. From the aburi otoro nigiri with myoga and caviar to the langoustine in kataifi with sour dashi, it’s the perfect treat for yourself and some company. If you opt for the vegetarian menu, they’re also offering a bottle of Bollinger champagne per two persons. Live DJs, performances, and party vibes till 3am.

You can find more information at Zuma Bangkok.

Paradise Lost

With the theme of “Game Over,” expect neon, expect colours, expect nothing but post-apocalyptic chiptune fun from the DJ booth. The team is also rolling out special food and drinks for the occasion. Order a plate of fried okra or a crispy tuna ceviche, grab several tropical drinks, and be ready to count down to the Bangkok skyline and the clear view of the fireworks. Tequila shots for the table, and you’re set.

You can find more information at Paradise Lost.

Abar Rooftop

Abar is transformed into a jungle for one night only as DJ RabbitDisco and DJ Groove come in to say goodbye to 2023 with everyone. Every package already include free-flow alcohol, and you can also snag an overnight package on their rooms inclusive of party tickets and breakfast to make that incoming hangover just a little more bearable.

You can find more information at Abar Rooftop.

The House on Sathorn

The garden courtyard of The House on Sathorn is turning into a lively open-air discotheque. Table packages are available in case you’re coming with some company, but feel free to reserve your place in advance and pop by for a bubbly or two. DJ Roberto will be spinning till late, and the dress theme is blue and silver.

You can find more information at W Bangkok.

SO/ Bangkok

It’s SO/ Bangkok’s final pool party of the year, and they’re doing it with a bang — several, even, as the clear view of the fireworks will keep the party going till late. Get special deals on drinks, perfect with some company, and be sure to book the private tables in their sunken area for the more exclusive vibes.

You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

Havana Social

Livin’ la vida loca with Havana Social for their ‘La Hora Loca’ new year fiesta, the beloved nightlife venue is turning the place into a carnival we will not forget. Prepare for everything you love about the bar rolled into one: fun performances, live Latin band, DJ behind the station, great drinks, and so much more. The send off to 2023 just cannot get groovier than this.

You can find more information at Havana Social.

Siwilai City Club

If you feel like a singalong session is perfect to celebrate NYE in Bangkok, Thai pop duo SCRUBB has been booked for the Siwilai City Club from 8pm till late. As you wait for the countdown, grab some wine for the table and prepare for lively vibes all around. Arrive with an empty stomach, as the special bites from the kitchen team will impress any foodie in the room.

You can find more information at Siwilai City Club.