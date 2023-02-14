Organik Festival returns to Taiwan this 2023

Organik Festival is back for 2023. It’s their 10-year anniversary, and they’re throwing a party worth a whole decade.

Run by Taiwanese events promoter Smoke Machine, Organik is an annual music festival filled with nothing but fun. In fact, this year, you get to enjoy 51 hours of non-stop music beside the clear blue ocean.

[Hero and featured image credit: Organik Festival/Facebook]

Organik Festival returns to Taiwan in 2023

Presenting a new venue, “Secret Island” won’t remain much of a secret after this. It’s located on a peninsula next to The Baisha Bay. The bay is a staple attraction of the area, loved and marvelled by both locals and international tourists alike.

The “Secret Island” is the part that connects the beach and other ecosystems of the peninsula, which means attendees could show up to dance at the beach within minutes, and camp amongst the grass surrounded by lush forests.

At the beach, three stages have been installed, with more than 30 local and international artists lined up to entertain the crowd. They have an outdoor main stage, an indoor one, and a new “ambient stage” that connects music with nature. They also have DJ sets, live music sessions, and more—you name it, they have it ready.

So far, Call Super, Sunju Hargun, Accelerationism, and more have confirmed to be at the festival, with more to be announced.

Organik Festival 2023 will be on 21-23 April, 2023. You can find more information, as well as purchase tickets at Organik Festival.