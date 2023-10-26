Partial lunar eclipse 2023: Date, time, where and when to watch

A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur on 28th-29th October, 2023, which will be visible from Bangkok and several other parts of the world.

The Moon will enter penumbra at midnight of 28 October and the umbral phase will start in the early hour of 29 October.

A penumbra is the outer part of a shadow. It is wider and lighter than the umbra, which is the central part of a shadow.

This is the second eclipse to take place in October. A few days ago, on 14 October, parts of the world witnessed a solar eclipse. Two eclipses in the same month isn’t, however, a rare phenomenon.

All about the partial lunar eclipse 2023

What is a partial lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

When the alignment is precise, Earth casts its shadow on the part of the Moon facing the planet thereby causing the full lunar eclipse. Sometimes, the Moon appears a striking red during the lunar eclipse. At others, the Moon might appear dimmer.

A partial lunar eclipse is when only a part of the Earth’s shadow falls across the face of the moon. This means that the alignment of the Sun, the Moon and the Earth is not perfect.

Whatever be the type of eclipse, the phenomenon has an impact on zodiac signs.

From where can people see the partial lunar eclipse?

People in Africa, Europe, Asia and parts of Australia will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse on 28 October through 29 October.

The eclipse will not be visible from the two American continents. But people on the eastern coast of Brazil might be able to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse at moonrise.

Time and dates for lunar eclipse from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong

People in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong will get to see the partial lunar eclipse on 29 October.

Following are the times, including start, peak and end of the eclipse period, as per respective local time zones:

Singapore:

Starts at: 2:01 am

Peaks at: 4:14 am

Ends at: 6:26 am

Malaysia:

Starts at: 2:01 am

Peaks at: 4:14 am

Ends at: 6:26 am

Thailand:

Starts at: 1:01 am

Peaks at: 3:14 am

Ends at: 5:26 am

Hong Kong:

Starts at: 3:35 am

Peaks at: 4:14 am

Ends at: 4:54 am

(Hero image: Image: Courtesy of Zoltan Tasi/@zoltantasi/Unsplash; Featured image: Courtesy of Dhaval Parmar/@dhaval/Unsplash)