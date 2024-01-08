It’s not too late to grab your Pelupo 2024 tickets: Lineup, location, and more

We’ll be “Better Together” this year at the Pelupo 2024. Jack Johnson, Parcels, The Walters and many more are coming to the eco-conscious music festival in Pattaya this 1-2 March, 2024.

Pelupo is a two-day music festival known for its commitment to the planet. The 2024 festival will be held outdoors in The Fields at Siam Country Club, Pattaya, where fans will get close to nature and enjoy several activities along with the concert.

All about Pelupo 2024: Tickets, lineup, location, and more

Pelupo 2024 lineup

The Friday concert is now called ‘Friday maj7,’ dedicating to the chord that is the backbone of jazz, funk, and R&B music. The artist lineup on this particular evening will represent the soulful sound of this beautiful chord. From what we know, this includes the Parcels, Dirty Loops Cosmo’s Midnight, H3F, Yung Bae, and H1F4.

The Saturday event includes the big headliners: Jack Johnson, The Walters, Marc Rebillet, Landokmai, and Explosions in the Sky.

More lineups will be announced soon.

Other activities

Apart from music, there will also be other intriguing activities at the Pelupo Haunted House, Games Galore, Singha booth, Lotus Mattress Zone, Gatsby Cool Down booth, Massage Oasis, and more. Food and drinks can be bought inside through wristband top-up.

Tickets

Pelupo 2024’s general admission tickets are sold at THB 4,300 for one day and THB 5,800 for two days. VIP tickets are sold at THB 6,300 for one day and THB 8,300 for two days. These prices are eligible until February 29, 2024 only. Tickets at the door will be marked up.

Find out more via the website or get your tickets here.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pelupo]