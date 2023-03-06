facebook
Everything we know about the Pelupo Music Festival in Pattaya this Weekend
06 Mar 2023

Everything we know about the Pelupo Music Festival in Pattaya this Weekend

With a line up that includes Phoenix, Kings of Convenience, and Summer Salt, it is almost surprising that this is the first-ever Pelupo Festival. Here’s everything we know about this inaugural event, which happens to take place in the exact same place as your beloved Wonderfruit in Pattaya.

Everything we know about the inaugural Pelupo Festival in Pattaya this weekend

The first-ever Pelupo International Music Festival is set to take place at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Chonburi this 11 March 2023. If the location sounds familiar, it’s because we all headed here for Wonderfruit just a few months ago.

A festival of a smaller scale but with a very notable lineup, Pelupo will featured both international and local artists and “bring a proper festival experience to Thailand.”

Celebrating music, art, and life, Pelupo is set to become an annual festival for music lovers. This year, for the inaugural festival, performances will be spread across two stages, with special access for VIP ticket holders.

pelupo music festival thailand

The line up

There are already quite a few names to excite music lovers and festival goers. Phoenix, Kings of Convenience, Summer Salt, Men I Trust, Ezra Collective, and more are already confirmed for the event. The full line up can be found below:

pelupo music festival thailand

The tickets

Tickets for the one-day festival start at THB 4300 for regular passes, and THB 6300 for VIP passes. The latter includes VIP check-in at the VIP entrance, a VIP lane for purchasing merchandise, a private bar, a VIP lounge, and a VIP restroom (a real treat at festivals). Kids under the age of 12 can enter for free, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmelon.

Everything we know about the Pelupo Music Festival in Pattaya this Weekend

