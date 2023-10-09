facebook
6 places to catch outdoor movie screenings in Bangkok this October
09 Oct 2023 03:23 PM

6 places to catch outdoor movie screenings in Bangkok this October

Porpor Leelasestaporn

Bangkok’s outdoor movie screening festival, Krung Thep Klang Plaeng, has returned this October, transforming the city’s most iconic buildings into a giant public cinema this month. Here’s where you can catch these outdoor movie screenings throughout October. 

Following last year’s success, the outdoor movie screening festival, Krung Thep Klang Plaeng, is now back again this month, commencing its first screening at Hua Lamphong’s station on 7-8 October. 

The film festival is part of the campaign from Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt who kept his promise after winning in the election last year–a rare sight that we wish many would follow. 

Places to catch outdoor movie screenings this October

Here’s the full list of films and venues: 

Lan Khon Muang 

14 Oct:  The Moonhunter (2001)
15 Oct: Ong-Bak: Muay Thai (2003)

Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Center

20 Oct: Goal Club (2001)
21 Oct: Shaolin Soccer (2001)
22 Oct: Kung Fu Panda (2015)

Lumphini Park 

27 Oct: Seven Something (2012)
28 Oct: The Medium (2021)
29 Oct: Only My Ghost! (2009) 

Metropolitan Waterworks Authority Maen Si 

3 Nov: Photograph (2019)
4 Nov: Bar 21 (1978)
5 Nov: A Funny Story About 6 and 9 (1999)

Dadfah Lasalle 

Nov 10: Lost in Blue (2016)
Nov 11: Concrete Clouds (2013)
Nov 12: Close (2016)

Benjakitti Park 

Nov 3-5 Selected films from the embassies
Nov 10-12 Selected films from the embassies

Image Credit: Porpor Leelasestaporn.
