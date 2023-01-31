Polycat, 4EVE, and more to perform at Bangkok Riverside Fest 2023

Happening for three days only on February 3-5, Bangkok Riverside Fest 2023 is a fun-filled festivity of music, market, food, and boat races.

Minor Hotels is inviting guests to spend their weekend by the Chao Phraya River from noon until night. The three-day event will see a line-up of popular Thai artists, including Lipta, Polycat, Violet Wautier, Mean, PiXXie, 4EVE, Pattrickananda and WANYAI ft. MON MONIK. Prior to the concert, guests can also enjoy the elephant boat race and kayaking and paddle-boarding contest.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Riverside Fest]

The spacious venue will also be host to food stalls in the Gourmet Zone, a flea market in the Community Zone, and kite festival and kid activities in the Play Zone. The water sports, art, music, and food will keep you accompanied until the firework shows each day.

Bangkok Riverside Fest 2023 takes place at Soi Charoen Nakorn 57/1 near the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Hotel on February 3-5 from afternoon until late. Regular tickets are priced at THB300, VIP tickets are priced at THB3,999 per day.

For more information and reservations, contact 094 642 9465 or visit the website.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.