Ladies and gentlemen, Post Malone is coming to Bangkok

Brace yourself, Bangkok, because American rapper Post Malone’s concert is happening in the city this September. He will also be heading to other cities in Asia, including Hong Kong, Manila, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo.

The upcoming concert is part of the Asia leg of his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour. Read to find out more details about the concert.

Post Malone’s concert in Bangkok: What you need to know

Post Malone will be touring Asia throughout September. He will kick off the tour in Bangkok and meet his Filipino fans in Manila. After that, he will head to Taipei, Seoul, and Hong Kong. The last leg of the tour will be in Tokyo towards the end of the month.

Ticket details and venues are yet to be announced. So, stay tuned on Live Nation’s social media channels for updates.

Mark your calendar for the concert dates below:

09.14 – Bangkok

09.18 – Manila

09.20 – Taipei

09.23 – Seoul

09.25 – Hong Kong

09.27 – Tokyo

Post Malone: A music extraordinaire

Besides Asia, Post Malone also announced his return to Australia in November and December for a series of shows. The tour comes just in time for the release of his fifth album, ‘Austin’ on July 28. Pre-orders are now available on the official website.

The American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer gained popularity for mixing genres of hip-hop, pop, R&B, and trap. Post Malone began his career as early as 2011 but shot to fame in 2015 with his debut single, ‘White Iverson’.

He is best known for smash hits like ‘Circles’, ‘Sunflower’, and ‘Congratulations’. Most recently, Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers during their global stadium tour.

Post Malone is the latest artist to head to the city for a concert. He joins the likes of Fujii Kaze, Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, and LE SSERAFIM.