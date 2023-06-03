Hi gay, Pride Month is here, and you know what that means—corporations are suddenly going to care about our existence. Let’s look at some Pride events to join in Bangkok.

Pride Month first exists to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in 1969, when a series of protests were held by the gay community in response to a violent police raid at the Stonewall Inn. These riots were deemed as the catalyst for gay rights movement across the world, and are remembered throughout the month of June for their importance.

While the celebration of pride has evolved in its form, it is important to understand its history, as well as the fact that it is celebrated not just because we are who we are, but also because who we are should not be persecuted.

Seriousness aside, let’s get out and be gay for the month at these Pride events in Bangkok. Allies are welcome, of course.

[Hero image credit: Joshua Stitt/Unsplash; featured image credit: William Fonteneau/Unsplash]

Pride events in Bangkok to kiki over with your squirrel friends this month

Blossom Bodies Exhibition

Artist Oat Montien has been a strong advocate for the community for years, and in this special exhibition, you’ll be getting more in touch with yourself, as well as your body and sexuality. From paintings to installations, you’ll see amazing works of 12 artists from all over Thailand put up throughout the month of June. Entry is free.

The exhibition is until 30 June. You can find more information at Avani+ Riverside.

Bangkok Pride Parade

This event needs no introduction. Dress up to the nines, but watch out for tens across the board. A march is what sparks our pride and solidarity as a community for years and years, and it’s not going to stop now. It starts at the BACC all the way to Ratchaprasong intersection.

The parade is on 4 June. You can find more information at Bangkok Pride.

March With Us at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

Speaking of marches, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is also organising one. It was a gorgeous event filled with nothing but love and acceptance last year, and we’re sure it’s not going to be any different this year.

The march will be on 4 June. You can find more information at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

Out Loud at Flamenco Bangkok

Flamenco is inviting us for a session of “glitter, drag and no drama”. Oh please, we’re gay, so please bring all the tea and all the shade we can get, as long as it’s not directed at us. DJ Nance, Kinky D, and DJ Yui Truluv will make sure you stay on your feet until late, so get out your best heels. No kitten heels in the house for tonight.

The party will be on 7 June. You can find more information at Flamenco Bangkok.

Pride Cruise Bangkok #7

DJs? Drag shows? Aerial performances? Yes to all of those, and more. Bangkok Island is celebrating Pride with a whole lot of fun. From pop hits to disco, this impressive lineup of DJs will be coming in to provide all the partygoers with the ooh-ah-ah sensation. The dress code is “feather fancy,” but don’t get up there in chicken feathers if you don’t want to get clocked, sis.

The party will be on 9-10 June. You can find more information at Bangkok Island.

Drag Me to Drinks

Please welcome to the stage, your host, Sorapol, as he introduces you to the queens coming in to entertain everyone at The Parlor. Sip some drinks as you spill that tea, all while watching the dolls lipsync, kick, split, and more. Don’t forget to tip the performers.

The event will be on 10 June. You can find more information at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

“Out and Proud” Pride Night Celebration

It’s good vibes only at amBar as they celebrate everyone being out, proud, and about in town. Get ready for a drop-splitting fun show by drag performers, good cocktails, and great food. Best outfit also wins a special giveaway, so don’t be afraid to go all out.

The party will be on 16 June. You can find more information at amBar.