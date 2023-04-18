facebook
RADWIMPS announces Asia Tour, Bangkok included
18 Apr 2023

RADWIMPS announces Asia Tour, Bangkok included

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

As part of their Asia Tour 2023, RADWIMPS will visit five cities around Asia, including Bangkok. This will be their second time in the city since 2018.

[Hero and featured image credit: RADWIMPS/Facebook]

RADWIMPS announces Asia Tour, Bangkok included

The band behind the banging soundtracks of all the Makoto Shinkai’s films you know and love are coming to Bangkok, and unlike the films, this one won’t end in a disaster. That’s right, they’re the ones behind popular movies Your Name, Weathering with You, and the just-released Suzume. It’s high time for you to go in and scream the lyrics of Zenzenzense at the top of your lungs.

For Bangkok, RADWIMPS will be playing on 27 July at Union Hall at Union Mall Ladprao. More information on tickets are expected to be released very soon.

Now excuse us while we stream Nandemonaiya again.

You can also check out their newest single titled Suzume here:

Bangkok Japan Events concerts
RADWIMPS announces Asia Tour, Bangkok included

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
