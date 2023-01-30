Rolling Loud Thailand just announced its lineup, and it’s wild

We knew Rolling Loud was coming to Thailand, but we didn’t expect this banger of a lineup. Seems like tickets will be sold out sooner than we expected.

Rolling Loud is all about hip-hop culture, and they’re famous for bringing superstars from all over the globe. This weekend, Rolling Loud Thailand just announced its lineup, with famed talents Cardi B, Chris Brown, and Travis Scott headlining the event. Even though the headliners are deemed questionable by many, we are still excited about these global stars visiting Thailand.

[Hero and featured image credit: Rolling Loud Thailand/Facebook]

Rolling Loud just announced its lineup, and it’s wild

Performing on stage include well-known artists, such as Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Jay Park, Lil Pump, and Jessi. Thai hip-hop icons are also making their way to the venue, including F.Hero, Thaitanium, Twopee, Wonderframe, and more.

The music festival is to be held at The Legend Siam Amusement Park in Pattaya City, Pattaya during the Songkran period from 13-15 April. The 3-day pass to the event begins at THB 13,000++, and the VIP pass is THB 25,000++.

If that sounds like an epic time to you, tickets are on sale right now on Ticketmelon. You can also find more information on Rolling Loud Thailand’s website.