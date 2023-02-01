facebook
S20 Festival 2023: Dates, lineup, and everything we already know
01 Feb 2023 12:00 PM

S20 Festival 2023: Dates, lineup, and everything we already know

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Our bodies need water, so get wet at S20 Festival 2023. Returning after a short hiatus, they’ve announced their lineup, dates, location, and more. Are your eyes already on those tickets?

We’re glad Songkran is all about splashing water around, as from 13-15 April, Live Park, Bangkok will be set on fire when S20 Festival is in full swing. According to them, they’re “the world’s wettest party,” and we aren’t mad about that at all. Let’s just hope it doesn’t get paused because of a drive-by like a few years ago.

S20 Festival 2023: dates, lineup, and everything we know

Kickstarting the event is the one and only goddaddy of EDM, Tiësto, who will be playing his set live on 13 April, with the lineup including famed superstars such as Nicky Romero, Baauer, Valentino Khan, and more.

One-day passes begin at THB 1,600, while the VIP tickets are THB 3,000 per day, per person.

You can find more information at S20 Festival, or purchase tickets at Eventpop.

