Sam Smith is coming to Thailand as part of his ‘Gloria’ world tour

Mummy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot, for he’s at the concert that will snatch everyone’s wigs. Sam Smith is officially coming to Thailand as part of ‘Gloria’ The Tour.

Mark your calendar for 3 October, 2023. Sam Smith is coming to Thailand, and the concert will be held at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani—so plan your day carefully as it’s all the way in Pak Kret.

The Asia leg of the tour was announced just last night, and most ticket details have not been revealed just yet. Of course, it’s official that the spotlight will be on Sam’s newest album Gloria that was released back in January, but we also expect other bangers and popular songs in his discography. Many fans have rejoiced hearing of Sam’s return. We know we’re not the only one.

‘Gloria’ The Tour will commence in Asia in Bangkok, before the artist goes on to Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Yokohama, Seoul, Manila, and Singapore.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sam Smith/Facebook]

For those who are unacquainted with Sam Smith, where were you? Go stream Unholy (ft. Kim Petras). It won a Grammy.

This isn’t Sam’s first rodeo in Thailand, for they were performing the album The Thrill of It All in Bangkok in 2018, and seen riding motorbikes across Samui just this past December. And now the icon is coming back in town, and we welcome this very much.

For more information, check out Sam Smith’s website.