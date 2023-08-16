Singburi to light up with art installations this week

For so long, Singburi may have been regarded as a simple, religious destination for wats or temples. But this art installation, ‘Sang See Sing,’ has breathed new life into this historic city, drawing inspiration from what was once old and familiar to create new perspectives.

Despite its relatively close proximity to Bangkok, Singburi rarely makes it to the headlines when it comes to travel destinations. Even if it does, many have often lumped it together with spiritual destinations for temples and historic sites–think Bang Rachan, the village that fended off Burmese invaders from entering Ayutthaya in 1767.

This art installation, however, is about to change that. Dubbed as ‘Sang See Sing‘ (Let’s Grow Singburi), the event blends artwork showcases and illuminating art installations that will light up the city.

Take ‘Neon Light,‘ for example. The luminescent art is a modern take on iconic symbols in Singburi. Yellow neon curves, forming a soldier with Mahadthai haircut, gives a nod to the Bang Rachan’s villagers. The whimsical strings in the images of buffalos, flowers, and puang mahot (traditional decorative paper art), meanwhile, pay homage to the province’s famous icons.

During the event, this art installation also features the ‘Hidden Sculpture,’ re-inspiring the city’s iconic lion with lively and cheerful pink colours. For those temple lovers, the art installation also sees the 200-year-old temples like Wat Phrom Sakhon and Wat Sawang Arom light up as well.

Sang See Sing will take place from 18 – 27 August. For more information about this art installation, check out their Facebook Page.